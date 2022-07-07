“Keep Breathing” Series Coming to Netflix

When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman (Melissa Barrera) must battle the elements – and her personal demons – to survive.

Keep Breathing is a survival thriller series executive produced by co-showrunners and writers Brendan Gall and Martin Gerro (Blindspot, The Lovebirds) and Maggie Kiley (Dr. Death, Dirty John).

Series Launch Date: July 28, 2022

Format: 6-episode Limited Series

Director: Maggie Kiley (Ep 1-3), Rebecca Rodriguez (Ep 4-6)

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jeff Wilbusch, Austin Stowell, Juan Pablo Espinosa & Florencia Lozano