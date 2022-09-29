In an exclusive behind the scenes featurette for Sky Original drama This England

Johnson in Sky Original drama This England. The video, titled “Becoming Boris” also features director Michael Winterbottom, Ophelia Lovibond (Carrie Johnson), Andrew Buchan (Matt Hancock).

Co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom and starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh. This England, based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as Prime Minister, traces the impact on the country of the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life. The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.

This England is produced by Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films and Richard Brown’s Passenger.

All six episodes launched on 28 September, on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW