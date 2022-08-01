Kevin Smith’s Indie Fav ‘Clerks’ Gets Trailer for Third Installment August 1, 2022William Dale FacebookTwitterReddit After suffering a massive heart attack, Randal enlists friends and fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to help him make a movie about life at the Quick Stop. Release date: September 13, 2022 (USA) Director: Kevin Smith Next Anya Taylor-Joy Bites Into a Menacing Meal Served Up By Ralph Fiennes in ‘The Menu’ You may also like Anya Taylor-Joy Bites Into a Menacing Meal Served Up By Ralph Fiennes in ‘The Menu’ A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has... John Wick: Chapter 4 Sneek Peak John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever... Watch First Trailer for Jo Koy Comedy ‘Easter Sunday’ Jo Koy stars as a struggling actor, comedian, and single father who attends a gathering of his loud and dysfunctional Filipino American family on... John Wick Unveils Chapter 4 Sneek Peak An exploration of the adventures, harrowing experiences, and exploits of legendary hit man John Wick. Release date: March 24, 2023 (USA) Director:... Marvel Drops Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King... Rebecca Hall Thrills in New Suspense ‘Resurrection’ with Tim Roth A woman’s carefully constructed life gets upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster... Recent Updates Survival Horror Game ‘SERUM’ Drops First Look Scares Chicago’s Cosmic Bull Shares Double Single for “Unless You Know People” Disney+ Shares First Trailer for Star Wars: Andor Ad