Kevin Smith’s Indie Fav ‘Clerks’ Gets Trailer for Third Installment

August 1, 2022
William Dale
After suffering a massive heart attack, Randal enlists friends and fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to help him make a movie about life at the Quick Stop.

Release date: September 13, 2022 (USA)

Director: Kevin Smith

