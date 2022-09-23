GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi reveals a new single entitled “Willing To Trust” today.

This new single paves the way for his anxiously awaited tenth full-length album and one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, Entergalactic. The show and the album arrive on September 30th.

Cudi commented, “Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album. It all started with the music which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.”

Cudi also serves as an executive producer on Entergalactic alongside Kenya Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.

Kid Cudi recently completed the North American leg of his To the Moon – 2022 World Tour. He closed it out with a bang, performing a hometown gig to nearly 20,000 people in Cleveland, OH for his own Moon Man’s Landing Festival. In the Fall, “To The Moon” travels to the Toyosu PIT in Japan and all over Europe, including The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22. The full confirmed itinerary below.

“To The Moon” Tour 2022 (remaining dates)

Tue Oct 17, 2022 Tokyo, Japan

Sat Nov 12, 2022 Berlin, Germany

Sun Nov 13, 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tue Nov 15, 2022 London, UK

Thu Nov 17, 2022 Brussels, Belgium

Sun Nov 20, 2022 Paris, France

Tue Nov 22, 2022 Milan, Italy