Kung Fu: The Complete Second Season Coming to DVD

Get in on the action and fight the good fight as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings you Kung Fu: The Complete Second Season on DVD September 27, 2022.

From Award Winning executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, indulge on all 13 action-packed episodes from the second season, plus a gag reel in the bonus features. Kung Fu: The Complete Second Season is priced to own on DVD at $19.99 SRP ($24.99 in Canada) and is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers and is streaming on HBO Max.

Six months after the explosive events of season one, Nicky and the Shens are in a great place: Nicky’s been using her Kung Fu skills to keep Chinatown safe, she and Henry are only deeper in love, and the family are all in the know about Nicky’s extracurricular activities. Everything’s great…until the reemergence of Russell Tan and the surprise appearance of Nicky’s cousin, Mia.

Renewed for a third season on The CW, the series stars Olivia Liang (Dating After College, Legacies), Kheng Hua Tan (Crazy Rich Asians), Eddie Liu (Never Have I Ever), Shannon Dang (Sorry for Your Loss), Jon Prasida (Hiding), Gavin Stenhouse (9-1-1), Vanessa Kai (New Amsterdam), Tony Chung (Mortal Combat 11), Yvonne Chapman (The 100), and Tzi Ma (Veep).

Christina M. Kim (Blindspot, NCIS: Los Angeles) serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens (Supernatural). Greg Berlanti (Doom Patrol, The Flash), Sarah Schechter (Superman and Lois, The Flash), Martin Gero (Blindspot) and David Madden (Superman and Lois) also serve as executive producers. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman. The series received an early renewal for its third season and is considered one of The CW’s “most-streamed and socially-engaged programming.” Season 3 will air on The CW this Fall.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Gag Reel

13 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Year of the Tiger: Part 1 Year of the Tiger: Part 2 The Bell Clementine Reunion Jyu Sa The Alchemist Disclosure The Enclave Destruction Bloodline Alliance The Source

DIGITAL

Kung Fu: The Complete Second Season is now available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others.