LA-based rising alternative artist Ronboy, the musical moniker of Julia Laws, shares her latest ethereal single “Forget It” out everywhere now. The forthcoming poignant and atmospheric debut studio album Pity To Love is due out September 30 and available to pre-order. Celebrate the album release with Ronboy in LA at Gold Diggers on September 30 with tickets and information available here, featuring music, merch and more. Preview the merch here.

It was during the making of “Forget It” that Ronboy knew she had a body of work taking shape. The sleek, mid-tempo production is bolstered with nostalgic, atmospheric instrumentation. Dropping into the bridge, Ronboy’s vocal mantra swirls around before rocketing into a high energy solo and final chorus, singing, “Forget it too easy / Not your problem / You get it, you get it / You do away with it.”

“‘Forget It'” was a distinctly fun song to write and record,” recalls Ronboy. “And as a bonus, has some stellar, inconspicuous personality.” Built around a demo recorded while sick, Ronboy shares,”I had an involuntary crack come out of my throat. I thought it had a vibe and dropped it throughout the chorus. Pitched a few of them around to follow the progression and coincidentally, they became the jumping off point for the syncopated rhythm and groove of the song.”

The forthcoming debut LP, Pity To Love, emerged first from feelings, rather than specific subject matter, and came together after a few tireless weeks in the studio. “A lot of the album’s concept comes from me grappling with my own mental health. I had a feeling, more than a topic, for the songs and wasn’t sure if they would translate the way I heard them in my head,” Ronboy explains. Speaking to the recording process, Ronboy says, “The recording process began as us chipping away when we could and ended with us all together for two hardcore weeks tying up each song. We’d record all day then I’d go straight to my studio to track final vocals, wake up the next day, print the vocals, maybe track some piano or something and head back to the studio to do it all over again for the next song.”

The album includes production by Ronboy herself, and Samuel Stewart (Lo Moon, Nightmare and the Cat), along with additional production by Sterling Laws (Lo Moon, Kim Gordon, Matt Berninger, Olivia Rodrigo) who affirmed Ronboy’s initial ideas and helped propel the project further. Over ten tracks, Ronboy turns inward to confront her own fears, transforming her innermost thoughts and spiraling emotions into vivid sonic catharsis, with plenty of space to dance.