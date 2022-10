What mysteries lie within the labyrinth? And who are these ragtag adventurers that dare to delve into its depths?

Meet your allies and learn about the quest at hand in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society!

Watch the newest trailer to meet your allies and learn more about the quest at hand, and check out the official website for further information.

Coming February 14, 2023 coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC!

#LabyrinthOfGalleria