Richmond, VA’s Lean Year today shared “Legs,” their third and final single from their forthcoming sophomore album Sides, due out September 2nd, 2022, via Western Vinyl. The song is the album’s haunting and elegiac opener–anchored by kalimba, piano, and saxophone–and accompanied by an equally stirring video from the duo’s Rick Alverson (also known for his work as the director of films including The Mountain, Entertainment, and The Comedy). “Rick wrote ‘Legs’ in Erik’s basement studio the evening after our dog, Orca, died,” explains Emilie Rex. “We were there recording a score for our friend’s film and to start working on Sides, but we spent most of the time at emergency vets.” Alverson continues, “That night, we received word that my mom, Gina, was unresponsive and hadn’t woken up in 16 hours. We headed to Vermont where she died a few days later. Their passings had eerie similarities that haunted and deepened the song for us—parallel medications, confusions, immobilities, and inertia. It stands, we hope, as a small testament to their strength and vitality in life and the strangeness of loss.” “Legs” follows the elegant, slow burning lead single “The Trouble With Being Warm” and hypnotic, winding “End,” both released earlier this summer.

Lean Year originally set out to write an album about conflict, but during the writing and recording process, they were confronted with a number of personal tragedies. Alverson lost both of his parents in rapid succession, Rex’s mother received a cancer diagnosis, and their beloved Orca died. These events transformed the album into an exploration of loss—an attempt at processing the painful, complex, and private emotions that bubble to the surface when confronted with death. “We thought we’d do a concept album called Sides where we could reflect on all of the division in the world, and some in our own families, but then COVID transformed everything/everyone, and we suffered our own specific losses. The record became about loss and grief,” Rex, the duo’s other half, explains. “In this way, the title Sides was still appropriate: our individual grief and collective grief, the margins of before and after, the act and feeling of during and enduring.” Alverson adds, “It felt like straddling a threshold between two opposing sides—the moment before conflict and the moment after it passes, life and death, the act of living and the memory of the act. Grief feels like a contention between what you knew and what you now know, and often both feel real and unreal at once.”

Sides—produced by Alverson alongside Erik Hall (In Tall Buildings) and featuring contributions from Elliot Bergman (Nomo, Wild Belle) and Joseph Shabason (Destroyer, The War on Drugs)—has a distinctly cinematic quality, perhaps due in part to Alverson’s other career. Moments of jazz, slowcore, and dirgelike R&B find their way into the sorrowful, ambient suite, lulling the listener into a state of calm while the lyrics speak of ghosts, childhood, and mortality. Despite the gravity of the subject matter, Sides succeeds in mastering a balancing act between pathos and pop. Each song is indelible and haunting, with melodies that have the kind of broad appeal reminiscent of Karen Dalton, Aldous Harding, and FKA twigs.

While undeniably accessible, Sides is haunted and almost confrontational in its pacing as it unfolds like a slow motion funeral parade honoring the mystery and might of loss. And like a parade, when the album finishes and the spectacle fades away, the listener is once again alone on the street. Created as a form of emotional processing, Sides offers no new understanding, no cure for grief, but instead exists as a companion in dark times–and perhaps that is consolation enough.