Lia Caton and Candy Fernaux have teamed up for a cover of “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” a traditional country song written by the late R. Fisher Boyce and popularized by The Judds on their 1987 album Christmas Time With The Judds.

Lia Caton is an award-winning country artist and songwriter who splits her time between Naperville, IL and Nashville. Candy Fernaux is a critically acclaimed Music City recording artist whose upcoming album, Make Your Own Magic, is scheduled to be released via streaming platforms and on vinyl in 2023.

https://www.liacaton.com/

https://candycountry.com/