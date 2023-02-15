Lia Caton Shares “Are We Gonna Fall in Love” Music Video

“Are We Gonna Fall in Love?” was released on Valentine’s Day and follows Lia Caton’s duet with Candy Fernaux on the Christmas classic “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.”

Award-winning artist Lia Caton, who splits her time between Naperville, IL and Nashville, is a little bit country and a little rock and roll with soul.

She was named 2022 “Vocalist of the Year” (multi-genre) at the 8th annual Josie Music Awards, held at the Grand Ole Opry, and dubbed one of Glancer Magazine‘s ‘Most Fascinating Faces of 2021’.