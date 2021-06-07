Ballard Designs Showcases Summer Home Decorating

Ballard Design’s Lookbooks have become a go-to resource for professional designers and interior design lovers looking for the latest trends in home fashion. This summer’s edition features ways to make every day feel like a vacation with a resort-worthy backyard. Beautiful images and tips create 5-star spots for lounging, sunning and serving lucky guests. Lookbook fans will also discover front porch decorating ideas for summer and easy decorating for a summer party.

Ballard experts predict that whimsical prints and fresh blue color will take center stage this summer, indoors and out, on fabrics, wallpaper, tabletop and more.

But summer happens indoors too, so this book invites design inside with dazzling florals, playful patterns and sunny colors to keep summer looking breezy and easy.

“Some colors just feel like vacation,” Mooney notes. “We’re loving cornflower blue everywhere from poolside to bedside to create a fresh summer vibe you can bask in all year-round.”

Ballard Designs partner and award-winning designer, Suzanne Kasler, is featured in the summer Lookbook with new looks for her best-selling collections showcasing their standout designer details.

The Summer Lookbook is shoppable on mobile and desktop for purchasing from home with a few simple clicks.