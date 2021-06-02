Crocs and Diplo Take a Walk on the Weird Side on June 8 with First-Ever Sandal & Clog Collaboration

Crocs announced its official collaboration with Grammy Award-winning artist, DJ and producer Diplo. The Diplo X Crocs partnership invites Croc Nation to take a walk on the weird side with a special, first-of-its-kind two-style release featuring unique, multi-tone takes on the Classic Clog and new Classic Crocs Sandal with custom Jibbitz charms.

The Diplo X Crocs Classic Clog features a swirled pink, blue and yellow paint-inspired graphic loaded with light-up, three-dimensional out-of-this-world mushroom Jibbitz™ charms to finish the look. The collaboration also includes the Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal, the brand’s first-ever collaboration on its new two-strap silhouette. Featuring a swirled yellow, orange and blue paint-inspired graphic, the style comes pre-decked out with an assortment of eight unique glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms to make it pop.

“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too,” said Diplo. “Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could’ve imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the Classic Clog or Crocs Classic Sandal.”





On June 3, Diplo will introduce fans to the Diplo X Crocs collection during a performance streamed on Mad Decent’s Twitch channel at 8:00 p.m. ET with a set designed to mimic the nature-inspired look and feel of the collaboration. As partners both known for being fan-centric, during the performance the duo will also give away 1,000 pairs of Diplo X Crocs Classic Clog and Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal to fans that tune in.

“Our collaborations are more than a moment in time. At Crocs, we’re focused on creating engaging experiences that bring fans along for the journey,” said Heidi Cooley, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. “Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the Classic Crocs Sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark.”

The limited-edition collaboration will be available on June 8 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Diplo X Crocs Classic Clog, available for $69.99 and Diplo X Crocs Classic Sandal, available for $49.99 will be sold exclusively on www.crocs.com.