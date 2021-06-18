Dickies Launches Immersive Pop-Up Shop With Fred Segal In Los Angeles

Global workwear brand, Dickies, and iconic LA-based experiential retailer, Fred Segal, today announced the launch of Fred Segal x Dickies Loves LA, a uniquely curated, 1,500 sq. ft. pop-up shop that unites Dickies’ rich heritage in workwear with its adoption into the lifestyle market.

The pop-up marks Dickies’ first foray into branded physical store space in California and will be located within Fred Segal’s flagship Sunset Blvd. location from June 18 to August 15, 2021.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop Dickies’ five most iconic styles including the 874 Work Pant, Work Shirt, Coverall, Bib Overall and Eisenhower Jacket, exclusively customized for the pop-up by featured LA-area Makers who’ve tapped into the origin of both Dickies and Fred Segal to celebrate the present, 1961 (Fred Segal’s founding year) and 1922 (Dickies’ founding year).

Featured LA Makers will rotate throughout the two-month opening and include streetwear designers Homegrown and Carrot’s covetable take on today’s modern workwear, fine artist Sofia Enriquez’s retro pop-art illustrations inspired by 1961 and craftsmen Dr. Collectors’ patchwork heritage styles honoring 1922.

“For decades Los Angeles has quietly adopted Dickies as a uniform of cultural pride,” said Kathy Hines, VP of Global Marketing for Dickies. “As Dickies approaches its centennial anniversary next year, we’re seeking to celebrate that covetable stamp of approval by partnering with LA’s most passionate creative Makers and LA’s most iconic retailer.”

Additional shop features include the opportunity for guests to customize Dickies’ core product for a one-of-a-kind look through a Customization Station featuring chain stitching, embroidery and screen printing. The immersive pop-up experience will creatively showcase the featured LA Makers’ unique artforms through large-scale digital art boards and sculptures. Shoppers can also appreciate Dickies’ heritage in workwear through a three-dimensional brand timeline, experience a social-friendly selfie backdrop and collect unique work accessory takeaways like exclusive shop rags, carpentry pencils and tape measures.

“While Dickies has continued to honor their blue-collar credentials, the brand has also emerged as a mainstay of streetstyle,” said Brian Nyilas, VP of Merchandising at Fred Segal. “That intersection, bouncing between those two worlds, is the focus of the pop-up and gives Fred Segal customers an immersive experience they can’t find elsewhere.”

“While Dickies has remained firmly rooted in workwear for nearly a century; those same iconic silhouettes have become civilian lifestyle mainstays. The juxtaposition of the two worlds and how they play together so symbiotically is the focus of this installation; giving the Fred Segal customer a unique experience they cannot find anywhere else in the world.”

The Fred Segal x Dickies Loves LA Pop-Up Shop was designed in partnership with global brand experience agency SGK. Follow @Dickies and @FredSegal on social, and explore the hashtag, #DickiesLovesLA to learn more.