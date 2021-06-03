Key to Staying Cool This Summer? $1 Slurpee in New Stay Cold Cup

7-Eleven is pulling out all the stops to beat the heat this summer. Not only will customers be able to grab a fruity, new Slurpee flavor, they will also be able to enjoy any small Slurpee drink in a new stay cold cup at participating 7-Eleven stores for just $1.

The stay cold cup gives customers more time to enjoy each sip before melting and makes ordering a Slurpee drink through the 7NOW delivery app a no brainer.

The exclusive Slurpee flavor, Peach Perfect, is now available in participating 7-Eleven stores. Peach Perfect is made with real juice and is perfectly peachy in every way with its refreshing peach taste. No matter what customers choose, this new flavor will cool them down faster than they can say Slurpee.

“As temperatures are rising, we’re helping customers cool down with a new twist on an old favorite.” said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. “With the release of our new stay cold Slurpee cup and a $1 small Slurpee drink deal, along with the exclusive Peach Perfect Slurpee flavor, our customers can sip their way out of any heat wave!”

7-Eleven knows people will also need to fuel up on their favorite munchies before heading out to the beach, the lake, or wherever they go to chill out. Customers can enjoy 10 for $5 bone-in wings or a $5 whole pizza pie and get them both delivered through the 7NOW delivery app right to their doorstep or even at a park or beach via 7NOW Pins locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or visit 7now.com.

7Rewards members earn points on almost every in-store purchase and can redeem their points for free stuff.

*7-Eleven Wallet is available at participating locations. To find out if Wallet is accepted at a 7-Eleven store near you, tap on the map icon on the top right corner of your 7-Eleven app home screen and filter for “7-Eleven Wallet” stores.