Koenigsegg and Lemonade Tv Present the Exclusive Launch of Honey

Car enthusiasts will be given an exclusive opportunity to witness a historic automotive event with the exclusive launch of Honey.

Koenigsegg and Lemonade.TV have collaborated on one of their most loved cars -the Regera- to create a world first split digital and physical NFT with multiple layers embedded to create timeless value. People will be given the opportunity to bid on exclusive NFTs of the automobile plus more.





Both the NFT and the car will be accompanied by a song by Sebastian Von Koenigsegg, (also titled Honey) which served as Christian von Koenigsegg’s (CEO and Founder of Koenigsegg) inspiration for this unique mega car.

This launch is supported and hosted by Lemonade.TV to bring the automotive & NFT community together to celebrate this iconic moment in history.

When: June 11, 2021 at 12 noon PT

Where: Lemonade.TV – Koenigsegg Regera Honey Launch – Lemonade.TV