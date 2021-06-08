Me Next Announces Launch of the 1st 3D-Printed Sneaker with Aerospace Technology Kickstarter

The team of footwear innovators Me Next announced the launch of the Me Next 3D-printed sneaker designed with aerospace technology, infused with modern style and total comfort. Me Next seamlessly combines 3D-printed technology, fashion, eco-friendly materials, and comfort.

Me Next combines a groundbreaking buffer structure with shock absorption, rebound and under-foot airflow for high performance daily wear. A special gradient sandwich structure, a concept used in the aerospace field has been applied to the midsole design for the very first time in footwear. Compared to solid structures or non-gradient sandwich structures with the same weight and material, this design has the best buffer performance and shock absorption capability.

“Every day, the simple act of walking creates harmful shockwaves that cause injury and fatigue. In fact, for each kilometer walked, our feet experience 600-700 impacts with the ground. The effect is worse during exercise, with ground reflection that is 2-4 times one’s bodyweight. Injuries occur when shoes lack cushioning and buffer performance. We created Me Next with a “Gradient Sandwich Structure”, a concept developed in the aerospace industry to absorb huge amounts of energy and provide high tech protection. With this groundbreaking buffer structure, innovative shock absorption, and breathability, Me Next provides the ultimate in comfort and protection for any activity as well as everyday wear.” – Leon Xia, CEO of Me Next

The gradient sandwich structure consists of a bottom layer that is designed for absorbing energy from the ground, a middle layer that is made for energy storage and transmission, and a top layer that can return more energy as force is applied to efficiently reduce fatigue caused by long-distance walking. The midsole buffer structure is made with micron-sized TPU powder as the raw material and uses SLS high-precision 3D printing technology within an N2 (Nitrogen) atmosphere.

The midsole consists of more than 762 cushioning units, which completely protect the pressure points of the feet, and the 3D printed design provides unrestricted airflow and breathability in all directions, which helps to remove moisture and prevent sweat and odors. The Me Next sneakers are perfect for any workout or exercise such as cross-training, cycling, HIIT, jogging, and come in three stylish color designs that make them suitable for everyday wear.

Me Next 3D-printed sneaker designed with aerospace technology is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters.

