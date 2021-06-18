Nantucket Whaler Launches Summer 2021 Collection

Nantucket Whaler, the classic American lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and island history, has introduced its Summer 2021 Collection. The focus is on sun-washed colors, subtle texture, comfort and product versatility. The brand also has curated a collection of sustainable items whose production is better for the environment. Much of the brand’s authentic collection is designed and manufactured in the USA, including in New England.

The Summer 2021 Collection is well-timed with the summer in full swing and the reopening of Nantucket Whaler’s flagship store, located at 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island.

The apparel assortment this season ranges from “slub” knit, garment-dyed polos and cool linen shirts to the brand’s swim shorts and its casual SUPIMA tees, all durable and versatile for the warm sun and salty breezes. New accessories range from handmade nautical bracelets to the Sloop Beach Tote made from repurposed boat sails.

The focus on sustainability continues with Nantucket Whaler’s Top Deck Beach Towel and graphic tee shirts, all made from 100% sustainable cotton. Furry friends can wear Nantucket Whaler as well, with the brand’s handmade, needlepoint dog collars a hot trend on the island.

“With summer fast approaching on Nantucket Island, we are excited to reopen our flagship store and share our Nantucket-inspired Summer 2021 Collection with locals and tourists alike,” said Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand & Product Development for Nantucket Whaler. “This season, we created updates to your favorite classics and with special twists that make them unique. Nantucket Whaler is ready for those hot summer days and cool, breezy nights on the island.”

Every Nantucket Whaler garment is designed and crafted to withstand the ever-changing elements. Each detail is carefully constructed to merge function with fashion in a genuine, yet stylish, way. Some Nantucket Whaler products incorporate proprietary ADVANTEDGE technology that has high-quality performance features.

Fans of the lifestyle brand and new customers alike can now shop Nantucket Whaler’s inspirational Summer 2021 Collection, along with other favorites like the Nomad Pants and Rainbow Fleet Oxford in-store and online at nantucketwhaler.com.