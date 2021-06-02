PINK And Chloe x Halle Serve Up Everyday Style Inspo With Exclusive Capsule Collections

Victoria’s Secret PINK is excited to announce that today they are teaming up with Grammy-nominated duo Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, best known as Chloe x Halle. As longtime fans of the brand, the sisters are launching curated picks and collaborations throughout the year, featuring their favorite PINK styles to wear all day, every day, from the set to the recording studio to lounging at home.

Starting today, customers can shop Chloe x Halle Faves online – featuring the artists’ hand-picked styles across the full PINK portfolio, including their favorite loungewear, activewear, intimates, accessories and more. Fans can also look forward to two more launches later this year! Next month, PINK will be releasing limited-edition One Size Tees with empowering lyrics from their hit songs “Fall,” “ROYL” and “Baby Girl,” and this fall, the brand will be dropping custom active, lounge, and streetwear styles designed by Chloe and Halle.

“I love how PINK styles feel and look – cute and comfy at the same time, effortless when I’m rushing between film sets and studio sessions. The vivid colors are always a positive mood changer that bring out that glow in me,” said Chloe.

“I live in these bottoms and tops, whether it’s lounging around, running to work, or doing my errands,” said Halle. “Fashion is such a great way to get creative and express yourself, and it’s been so much fun working with the PINK design team – we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on behind-the-scenes!”







“Chloe x Halle have become such fashion icons, and we can’t wait for our customers to see how they brought their individual style and creativity to these collections,” said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK. “We also love how they use their platform for good, to not only speak out against social and racial injustice, but also to champion mental health awareness – a cause that’s so important to PINK. We’re proud and honored to collaborate and share their unique style and influence with the world.”

As part of the partnership, PINK is donating $250,000 to causes that are important to the sisters – including a $75,000donation to BEAM in honor of the Chloe x Halle Faves launch. BEAM, the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, is a national training, movement building and grant making institution dedicated to the healing, wellness and liberation of Black communities. Chloe and Halle also participated in BEAM’s Black Healing Remixed Virtual Summit last month, which was sponsored by PINK, as part of the brand’s ‘Make Your Move Fest’ in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.

While this is their first joint fashion venture with PINK, Chloe and Halle have been actively involved in the brand’s PINK With Purpose initiative, which launched last year with a mission to support and foster positive mental health within the young adult community. The artists gave exclusive live performances during the brand’s mental health virtual summits and opened up about how they use music for therapy and self-expression. The sisters also served on the judging panel for the 2021 PINK With Purpose Project, a fan favorite contest supporting young leaders and go-getters within their communities with grants to help make their dreams of changing the world a reality.

To shop the Chloe x Halle Faves and for partnership updates, follow @VSPINK on Instagram, download the PINK Nation App, and visit PINK’s website.