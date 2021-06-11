Timex Moves Into Spring/Summer 2021 with Multiple New Watch Lineups

Timex introduces its Spring/Summer seasonal collections, which were designed at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy.

The Spring/Summer 2021 collection includes expanded product lines and several bold new designs that embody the spirit of the brand’s We Don’t Stop campaign, paying tribute to the brand’s 167-year legacy of grit and perseverance while also speaking to its strides toward a brighter, stronger and more inclusive future.

Arguably the season’s biggest addition is a total refresh of the iconic waterbury traditional collection where past meets future. The range features all-new case designs, new dials and a stylized waterbury watch company motif throughout all the new watches in the range including automatic, quartz, three-hand, gmt and chronograph watches.

Expanding on the often-sold-out Q Timex franchise are new diver-inspired seasonal colors to meet consumer demand and compliment the original 1979 reissue. Also making its debut is the forthcoming Q Timex 1978 Reissue, delivering understated retro refinement and complimenting the December US release of the Q Timex 1975 Reissue, now available globally.

Timex will also expand its most popular offerings with a new red and black take on the popular M79 Automatic, and will expand the Navi XL Automatics with the timeless and archival trend of double-layer fabric slip-thru straps. fresh colors and styles are coming across Essex Avenue with its oversized 44mmcase, Harborside Coast with its rotating bezel and date magnifier and the Standard with classic looks and a traditional oversized crown — a nod to their original wristwatch.