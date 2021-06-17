Turtle Beach’s Innovative Neat Microphones Brand Reveals the Long-Awaited King Bee II XLR Microphone

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach, today unveiled the King Bee II analog XLR microphone. The King Bee II is the long-awaited successor to Neat Microphones’ original award-winning King Bee.

Turtle Beach acquired Neat Microphones in January 2021, and the team – the former founders of Blue Microphones, the inventors of the first high-performance USB microphone, and pioneers behind other award-winning microphones that have revolutionized how professionals and consumers capture their voice, music, and more – have been getting ready to unveil the all-new King Bee II ever since.

Neat Microphones’ King Bee II launches at participating retailers in North America and Europe this summer, and with its irresistible MSRP of $169.99, the King Bee II will quickly become one of the most useful and commanding mics in your hive.

“Neat is already very well known amongst musicians and recording artists, so the debut of the King Bee II – the anticipated follow-up to their original, coveted King Bee mic – and its $169.99 MSRP should have fans very, very excited,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re entering a $2.3 billion global microphone market with the absolute best team in microphones creating all-new high-quality products that will redefine what consumers should expect to pay. Neat’s King Bee II is the first of five all-new analog and digital USB microphone products launching this year.”

Whether you’re a musician, podcaster, or streamer, the King Bee II offers outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. Vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, and acoustic instruments shine with the King Bee II, and spoken word applications, from voiceovers to podcasting to streaming content, can be captured with crystal-clear clarity and depth. Thanks to customized Class-A discrete electronics, powerful design, and a precision, gold-sputtered condenser microphone capsule, what you hear at the output is what the King Bee II hears at its input.

For the latest information on the Neat Microphones lineup of professional and consumer microphones, visit https://www.neatmic.com.