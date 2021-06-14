Unique Gifts for Father’s Day

Don’t settle for a gift card or flimsey grill accessory this Father’s Day. We’ve put together a list of some more interesting and unique ideas perfect for a variety of Dad interests.

TikiTunes Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speakers

Enjoy quality audio and an atmospheric LED flickering flame with the award-winning TikiTunes!

Replicating a tiki torch, the flickering atmospheric light provides the perfect ambiance for evenings spent outdoors or cozy nights in.

With a 6 hour play time, it is also dust-tight and protected from water, making it perfect for at home or on-the-go!

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

Take a coffee quiz and let Blue Bottle’s curated subscriptions fill Dad’s cup. Whether you lean toward bold coffee blends or bright, more lightly roasted single origins, Blue Bottle will satisfy any coffee mood.

Sourced with care and shipped out within 48 hours of roasting, our coffee is always fresh.

The Good Stuff Botanicals Woodsman Combo Kit

If dad is looking for healthy products for his personal care, you will want to check out The Good Stuff Botanicals and all they have to offer!

For all the woodsmen, mountain men and bearded, nature-lovers: working and playing in the great outdoors can be a bear on your body and beard! This combo will help tame the grizzly, and have you looking and feeling your best in every season. Includes our Whisker Elixir beard oil + Cottonwood Creek muscle salve.

Timex Spring/Summer Waterbury Collection

Timex introduces its Spring/Summer seasonal collections, which were designed at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy. The Spring/Summer 2021 collection includes expanded product lines and several bold new designs that embody the spirit of the brand’s We Don’t Stop campaign, paying tribute to the brand’s 167-year legacy of grit and perseverance while also speaking to its strides toward a brighter, stronger and more inclusive future.

Arguably the season’s biggest addition is a total refresh of the iconic Waterbury Traditional collection where past meets future. The range features all-new case designs, new dials and a stylized Waterbury Watch Company motif throughout all the new watches in the range including automatic, quartz, three-hand, GMT and chronograph watches.

