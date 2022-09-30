Lil Pump continues his string of releases with his latest spitfire single, “Mosh Pit”, off his upcoming album, “LP2” in partnership with SoundCloud. This CB produced record highlights Pump’s distinctive rap style and radiates the high-energy his fans have come to love and expect. “If you’ve ever been to one of my shows, you know how much energy I bring on stage. This song is all about that energy. Mosh Pit!” Lil Pump states, “this song is one big a– mosh pit.”

“Mosh Pit” comes as the fifth single released gearing up for Lil Pump’s highly anticipated album, “LP2”. Still with no date set, fans seem to think Pump is closer to the release of this album following the announcement of Pump’s 90’s inspired video game, “Mosh Pit Madness”. In order to play the game, fans must presave “LP2”, giving hope to a release date in the nearing weeks.

Lil Pump’s “Mosh Pit” record proves he’s back and here to stay!

Presave “LP2” and play “Mosh Pit Madness” at: www.whereispump.com