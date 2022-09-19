ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of Sept. 19-23 (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 19

1. Johnny Knoxville (“Reboot”) 2. Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”) 3. Musical Guests BLACKPINK

Tuesday, Sept. 20

1. Chris Pine (“Don’t Worry Darling”) 2. Chad Kroeger and JT Parr (“Chad & JT Go Deep”) 3. Musical Guest Madison Cunningham

Wednesday, Sept. 21

1. John Boyega (“The Woman King”) 2. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) 3. Musical Guests Weezer

Thursday, Sep. 22

1. Allison Janney (“Lou”) 2. Chris Estrada and Frankie Quiñones (“This Fool”) 3. Musical Guest Yung Gravy

Friday, Sept. 23

TBC