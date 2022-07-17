Lineup and Guest Hosts Announced for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ July 18–22

July 17, 2022
William Dale
ABC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of July 18-22 (subject to change):

Monday, July 18 – Guest Host Dana Carvey

  1. Quentin Tarantino (“The Video Archives Podcast”)
  2. Julia Garner (“Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”)
  3. Musical Guests DOMi & JD BECK featt. Anderson .Paak

Tuesday, July 19 – Guest Host Dana Carvey

  1. David Spade (“Fly on the Wall” and “Nothing Personal”)
  2. Maria Bakalova (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)
  3. Musical Guests Whitney

Wednesday, July 20 – Guest Host Kerry Washington

  1. Dwayne Johnson (“DC League of Super-Pets”)
  2. Derek Jeter (“The Captain”)
  3. Musical Guest Wiz Khalifa
  4. Lizzo

Thursday, July 21 – Guest Host RuPaul

  1. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
  2. Phoebe Robinson (“Everything’s Trash”)
  3. Musical Guests The Interrupters

Friday, July 22
TBD

