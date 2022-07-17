Lineup and Guest Hosts Announced for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ July 18–22

ABC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of July 18-22 (subject to change):

Monday, July 18 – Guest Host Dana Carvey

Quentin Tarantino (“The Video Archives Podcast”) Julia Garner (“Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”) Musical Guests DOMi & JD BECK featt. Anderson .Paak

Tuesday, July 19 – Guest Host Dana Carvey

David Spade (“Fly on the Wall” and “Nothing Personal”) Maria Bakalova (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”) Musical Guests Whitney

Wednesday, July 20 – Guest Host Kerry Washington

Dwayne Johnson (“DC League of Super-Pets”) Derek Jeter (“The Captain”) Musical Guest Wiz Khalifa Lizzo

Thursday, July 21 – Guest Host RuPaul

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) Phoebe Robinson (“Everything’s Trash”) Musical Guests The Interrupters

Friday, July 22

TBD