ABC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of July 18-22 (subject to change):
Monday, July 18 – Guest Host Dana Carvey
- Quentin Tarantino (“The Video Archives Podcast”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”)
- Musical Guests DOMi & JD BECK featt. Anderson .Paak
Tuesday, July 19 – Guest Host Dana Carvey
- David Spade (“Fly on the Wall” and “Nothing Personal”)
- Maria Bakalova (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)
- Musical Guests Whitney
Wednesday, July 20 – Guest Host Kerry Washington
- Dwayne Johnson (“DC League of Super-Pets”)
- Derek Jeter (“The Captain”)
- Musical Guest Wiz Khalifa
- Lizzo
Thursday, July 21 – Guest Host RuPaul
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
- Phoebe Robinson (“Everything’s Trash”)
- Musical Guests The Interrupters
Friday, July 22
TBD
You must be logged in to post a comment.