Marcus Mumford shared his new single, “Better Off High.” The song is from (self-titled), which will be released September 16 by Capitol Records. Mumford wrote and recorded “Better Off High” with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who produced the album.

While (self-titled) is Mumford’s first solo album, it’s still a deeply collaborative work that finds him working with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels.

Mumford speaks at length about the album in this GQ cover story. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of (self-titled) will instantly receive “Better Off High” plus the first single, “Grace” – a hit at U.S. Alternative and AAA radio that has already amassed over 1.6 million combined global streams – and album opener “Cannibal.”

His fall North American tour will kick off with a sold-out September 19 show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO. Tickets are on sale for the headline run, which also includes a November 7 concert at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Shows in Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; El Cajon, CA; Tulsa, OK; Milwaukee, WI; Madison, WI and Portland, ME are already sold out. Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 – October 14 and The A’s will open from October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

﻿Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 – October 14 (except 10/9).

The A’s will support October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre SOLD OUT

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern SOLD OUT

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia SOLD OUT

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater SOLD OUT

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee SOLD OUT

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern SOLD OUT

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium SOLD OUT

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater SOLD OUT

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall