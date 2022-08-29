Mumford

Listen to Marcus Mumford’s Explosive New Single “Better off High” Off Upcoming Solo Debut

August 28, 2022
Chad Connelly
FacebookTwitterReddit

Marcus Mumford shared his new single, “Better Off High.” The song is from (self-titled), which will be released September 16 by Capitol Records. Mumford wrote and recorded “Better Off High” with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who produced the album.

While (self-titled) is Mumford’s first solo album, it’s still a deeply collaborative work that finds him working with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels.

Mumford speaks at length about the album in this GQ cover story. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of (self-titled) will instantly receive “Better Off High” plus the first single, “Grace” – a hit at U.S. Alternative and AAA radio that has already amassed over 1.6 million combined global streams – and album opener “Cannibal.”

His fall North American tour will kick off with a sold-out September 19 show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO. Tickets are on sale for the headline run, which also includes a November 7 concert at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Shows in Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; El Cajon, CA; Tulsa, OK; Milwaukee, WI; Madison, WI and Portland, ME are already sold out. Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 – October 14 and The A’s will open from October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

﻿Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 – October 14 (except 10/9).

The A’s will support October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre SOLD OUT

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern SOLD OUT

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia SOLD OUT

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater SOLD OUT

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee SOLD OUT

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern SOLD OUT

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium SOLD OUT

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater SOLD OUT

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Ad