Fresh off the back of announcing the forthcoming Profound Mysteries II, Röyksopp have dropped Profound Mysteries Remixes, a seven track collection out digitally.

The collection leads off with the &ME remix of the acclaimed BBC 6music-playlisted track “Impossible (ft. Alison Goldfrapp)”. The highly sought-after producer is part of the Keinemusik collective and recently co-produced two tracks from the freshly-released Drake album Honestly, Nevermind. “Impossible (ft. Alison Goldfrapp) [&ME Remix]’ is an easy stand out from the EP, with its stripped back beat and bell used to full effect.

Celebrated Spanish DJ/producer Henry Saiz, known for his concept art and electronic music releases on labels such as Sasha’s Last Night On Earth, offers up three diverse remixes of the euphoric track “This Time This Place (ft. Beki Mari)”, bringing his eclectic approach to each of the ‘Darktrip’, ‘Downtempo Egodeath’ and original HS mix. “This Time This Place” is also given a driving melodic techno workout from the brilliant German duo Township Rebellion (Still Vor Talent).

Award-winning French DJ & producer Rodriguez Jr. (Mobilee) works his melodic house magic on “How The Flowers Grow” and Röykospp themselves finish off the EP with the previously-released remix of “Breathe (ft. Astrid S)”.

Following two exhilarating high-octane shows in Oslo and Bergen last month, Röyksopp continue their tour throughout the Summer. Details below, with more live shows to be announced.

PROFOUND MYSTERIES I REMIX EP TRACKLISTING

1. Impossible (ft. Alison Goldfrapp) [&ME Remix]

2. How The Flowers Grow (ft. Pixx) [Rodriguez Jr. Remix]

3. This Time, This Place (ft. Beki Mari) [Township Rebellion Remix]

4. This Time, This Place (ft. Beki Mari) [Henry Saiz Darktrip Remix]

5. This Time, This Place (ft. Beki Mari) [Henry Saiz DowntempoEgodeath Version]

6. This Time, This Place (ft. Beki Mari) [Henry Saiz Remix]

7. Breathe (ft. Astrid S) [Röyksopp Remix]

LIVE DATES

July 22 – MoldeJazz 2022 – Molde, Norway

July 29 – Pørtor Pensjonat – Stabbestad, Norway

August 20 – Parkenfestivalen 2022 – Bodø, Norway

August 26 – Verket Festival – Mo I Rana, Norway

August 27 – Rakettnatt – Tromsø, Norway

September 3 – Cala Mijas 2022 – Mijas, Spain

September 10 – Bolivar Beach Bar – Athens, Greece (DJ set)