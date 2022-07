Mikey Erg plays single “Caroline Told Me So” live at The Saint for the Love At Leeds record release show on 7/1/2022.

Love At Leeds was recorded and mixed in only 5 days with Steve Albini and features Jeff Rosenstock on co-production and lead guitar duties.

Check out Mikey Erg on BandCamp at https://mikeyerg.bandcamp.com/album/love-at-leeds