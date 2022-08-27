Alt-rock duo LOCATIONS is excited to share their new single “MOVES”, a funky, disco-inspired track that indicates a period of energetic resurgence for the band, and a chance for their fans to dance (but only if they want to!). “MOVES” is an anthem celebrating individuality, renewal, and of course dancing. Fans can listen now here.

With the new track, LOCATIONS has also launched a fundraiser in support of the Campaign for NY Health, a statewide coalition dedicated to passing and implementing legislation for guaranteed, universal, single-payer healthcare in New York State. Limited edition t-shirts are available for purchase here, with all proceeds directly benefitting Campaign for NY Health.

“MOVES” was the first song LOCATIONS wrote after one of the band members recovered from a major medical event that put the band on hold for several months. Thanks to good union jobs (both band members are Teamsters Local 817 Location Scouts) Tom and Niko have the medical benefits that everyone deserves. Unfortunately, tens of millions of Americans are uninsured or underinsured. So the band decided to use their latest release to fight for universal healthcare in their home state of New York.

They share: “We’re hoping to focus the positivity and energy of ‘MOVES’ to support the Campaign for NY Health and make Universal Healthcare a reality for all New Yorkers. HEALTHCARE IS A HUMAN RIGHT and we hope the song will move our fans to use their power, time, money, and voices.”

LOCATIONS encourages everyone to take action now. Sign up for the campaign, volunteer your time, call your representatives every week, and help guarantee access to healthcare as a right for every person, starting with the great state of New York.

The band will be celebrating the new single with a hometown release show on September 5th at Mercury Lounge in New York City.