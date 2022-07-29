Tiana Kocher writes music straight from her heart and experiences. This authentic expression makes her vulnerable as an artist, but relatable to almost everyone who listens. Add in her silky smooth vocals and some fresh beats, and you’ve got her new Summer Anthem, “Up To You”.

“This is a record about leaving all your cards on the table and really letting those around you make the next move,” says Tiana. “Sometimes it is hard for someone to express that the ball is truly in their court, so here is the perfect anthem for that!”

Currently based in Los Angeles by way of Manila, the young songstress has an impressive list of accomplishments in her relatively short career. A Top 40 Indie hit, major motion picture credits, and song collaborations with artists such as T-Boz & Chili from TLC, Sage the Gemini and Faith Evans, to name a few. Add in sold out shows throughout Hollywood, it’s no wonder the buzz for Tiana is growing.

The new song, which Tiana wrote alongside Alex Jacke and Jazmyn Michel, is part of her new album due out later this Summer. Look for a video to follow, as well as live performances, including her August 17th show with Brian McKnight Jr. in Los Angeles.

https://www.tianakocher.com/

https://www.facebook.com/tianakocherofficial

https://www.instagram.com/tianakocher/