Netflix confirmed with THIS social post that Love, Death + Robots has been renewed for Volume IV.

The 12 time Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returned to Netflix on May 20 with a critically acclaimed Volume III executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank).

Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

·Yesterday, Academy and Emmy Award winning director Alberto Mielgo picked up an early Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for breakout short “Jibaro.”