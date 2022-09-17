Loyal Lobos–a.k.a. Bogotá, Colombia-born, Los Angeles, California-based singer/songwriter Andrea Silva–has signed to Saban Music Group and today released her ethereal new single, “Bummed.” The song, co-produced by Loyal Lobos and frequent collaborator Evan Voytas, finds her facing the comedown of a party that she can’t wait to leave.

“Bummed” arrives alongside a video filmed in Mexico City and directed by George Gallardo. With featherlight electronic beats that showcase her distinctive lyrical sense of humor, “Bummed” is Loyal Lobos at her most confident and serves as the enticing first preview of more new music to come.

“‘Bummed’ is the story of a night out,” Silva explains. “Sometimes being surrounded by people can feel more isolating than anything else. This song describes that feeling of coming back down after losing yourself in a crowd.”

“Bummed” marks her first new music since last year’s stand alone singles, “Hate My Face” and “Amor Como Puñal,” and her acclaimed 2020 debut album, Everlasting. Executive produced by Teddy Geiger (Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Leon Bridges) and produced by Voytas, Everlasting covered the landscape of 21st century rock with dazzling, genre-blurring ambition. The debut and its singles earned praise and support from The New Yorker, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, i-D/Vice, Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist, NPR Music, Pitchfork, The FADER, Remezcla, PAPER Magazine, American Songwriter, LA Weekly, and others.