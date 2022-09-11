Rising artist LUCI (pronounced Loo Chē) will release her debut EP Juvenilia on September 23 via UK label Don’t Sleep. Across the EP LUCI’s incomparable vocal dexterity and incredibly self aware and reflective mindset are on display as she explores everything from empowerment, self reflection, pride and completely unfiltered self expression.

Written over the course of 2 years, it was brought to life through collaborations with a number of artists and producers including Glass Animals’ Edmund Irwin-Singer, who mixed the entire EP. Today fans can experience another taste of Juvenilia via LUCI’s new single “Gnarly” which was recorded with Tickle Torture (Elliott Kozel) and and Safe Jazz (Jesse Schuster).

Of the song she notes, “This song is just about being in your bag. Poppin yo shit and backin it up! My music is about digging deeper inside to find your gold. You don’t have to bury or tame anything. You need to be diligent and sure – people love to be struck with striking authenticity. The video feels a lot like I am lighting the world up from the sunken place.”

With a sound that blends genres from hip hop and R&B to psych-punk, LUCI isn’t your average rapper or singer, she is an expressionist. As her eclectic, multifarious sound reveals, LUCI finds inspiration from everywhere; from line, color, and cinema, to her friends who took her to Punk shows where she fell in love with the chaos of mosh pits.