Vevo has released Machine Gun Kelly’s Official Live Performance of “more than life” featuring glaive. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music – they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

“Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, “His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious – it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK’s energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos. “

An electric live performer who is currently headlining his “mainstream sellout” tour across the US, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. In “more than life,” Machine Gun Kelly stands in a vast green lit warehouse, surrounded by floor length curtains made of chains. Clad in a contrasting bright yellow sweater, he tramples over a thick, low-lying fog covering the floor. glaive enters in a striking blue, joining Machine Gun Kelly in a powerhouse performance that transports viewers into a punk rock paradise filled with pure chaotic rage.