When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released — literally.

The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: “Aunt Rita” (Oscar winner Diane Keaton – 1977, Best Actress, Annie Hall). Freed from the constraints of other people’s expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparking a tentative romance with Mack’s adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan).

A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, Mack & Rita celebrates being true to yourself at any age.