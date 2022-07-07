Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” Bolts Into Visually Immersive 270-Degree ScreenX Theaters

CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Marvel Studios “Thor: Love and Thunder” will debut in visually immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters worldwide starting July 6, followed by the United States on July 8.

By expanding specially selected film sequences onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, ScreenX surrounds and transports moviegoers into the otherworldly action of the film. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Marvel Studios and Taika Waititi to ensure the highest quality presentation of the cosmic adventure and guarantees an immersive, 270-degree panoramic viewing experience that can’t be replicated anywhere else. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be available on over 380 screens worldwide and over 63 screens at Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres, Cinepolis and CGV Cinemas across North America.

4DX transcends the traditional moviegoing experience by submerging audiences into CJ 4DPLEX’s innovative theater technology that enhances on-screen visuals with over 21 unique motion and environmental effects. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be on over 783 4DX screens worldwide and over 50 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

“We’re delighted to take audiences on an intergalactic journey with our exhilarating premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX,” said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. “Thank you Disney, Marvel Studios and Taika Waititi for your close collaboration and creative input to make ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ an electrifying experience in both ScreenX and 4DX.”

“We are thrilled to continue to support the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLE. “‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a thunderous, out-of-this-galaxy adventure that deserves the highest-quality experience, that we know 4DX and ScreenX will deliver to the audiences around the world.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX and 4DX theaters.