The much-anticipated card-based tactical action RPG from Firaxis Games and 2K will launch Dec. 2, 2022 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, preceded by five Prequel Shorts that detail the backstory of the young core of the Midnight Suns and the otherworldly evil they're up against in Lilith

2K and Marvel Entertainment announced today Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 — pre-orders are available today. Launch timing for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will be shared at a later date.

The announcement was made as part of the Disney and Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE and featured a new gameplay trailer that showcases the full breadth of what players can do in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. As a new and customizable Marvel character, The Hunter, players will lead a powerful team of supernatural Super Heroes facing growing unholy threats and experience a tactical Marvel game unlike any other.

In addition, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts was announced during the Disney and Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE and on-stage at D23 Expo 2022. Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts is a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns.

“In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, we knew we had a really cool opportunity to dive deep into the dark side of Marvel and introduce some supernatural heroes that may be new to many Marvel fans,” stated Jake Solomon, creative director at Firaxis Games. “Prequel Shorts sheds light on the events leading up the game and really brings the world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to life.”

As part of the announcement of Prequel Shorts, 2K and Marvel Entertainment debuted the opening intro and shared that the first short video will premiere on Halloween — October 31, 2022 — via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts is being animated by the talented teams at Sun Creature Studio and DIGIC Pictures; each video is currently scheduled to be released weekly.

For more information on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, visit www.midnightsuns.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #DarknessFalls.