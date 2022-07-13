Mastodon have unleashed a new video for the single “More Than I Could Chew,” off their latest album Hushed and Grim.
The video is directed by Zev Deans and comes ahead of their upcoming tour dates with Ghost and Spirit Box.
Tour Dates
Aug. 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug. 27 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Convention Center Arena
Aug. 30 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 31 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena
Sept. 02 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
Sept. 03 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
Sept. 04 – Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Sept. 06 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Arena
Sept. 08 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
Sept. 09 – Trenton, N.J. @ CURE Insurance Arena
Sept. 10 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center
Sept. 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
Sept. 15 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca Cola Coliseum
Sept. 19 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Sept. 20 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Sept. 21 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
Sept. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center**