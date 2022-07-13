Mastodon have unleashed a new video for the single “More Than I Could Chew,” off their latest album Hushed and Grim.

The video is directed by Zev Deans and comes ahead of their upcoming tour dates with Ghost and Spirit Box.

Tour Dates

Aug. 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Aug. 27 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Convention Center Arena

Aug. 30 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 31 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena

Sept. 02 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sept. 03 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Sept. 04 – Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sept. 06 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Arena

Sept. 08 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sept. 09 – Trenton, N.J. @ CURE Insurance Arena

Sept. 10 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center

Sept. 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

Sept. 15 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca Cola Coliseum

Sept. 19 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Sept. 20 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Sept. 21 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sept. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center**