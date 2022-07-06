Matchpoint Tennis Championships – Developer Diary 2

Join Producer Kevin McIntosh and Game Designer Dave McIntosh as they discuss all things Matchpoint and delve into some of the features that players will experience in their journey to becoming World #1. From choosing the right coach to implementing the best play style, this second Developer Diary video provides insight into the game’s true-to-life tennis tactics that will put players’ skills and decision-making to the test. Whether its career management or going racket to racket in the game’s newly announced cross-platform multiplayer mode, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is packed with exciting and dynamic features that combine to create an authentic tennis gameplay experience.

For prospective tennis champions keen to take the racket into their own hands, the game’s demo is now available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Experience the virtual courts in quick-play and tutorial mode or face up against a selection of the game’s licensed players and rally with the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Amanda Anisimova and Kei Nishikori.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships will be released with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass and will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles (supported through Smart Delivery), PlayStation 4|5 and Windows PC on 7th July 2022. The title will be available on Nintendo Switch on 20th October 2022.