Civitatem is a medieval city builder where you help your villagers raise a new settlement in dangerous lands, by making use of their skills and available world resources.

Shape the future of your people by managing and assigning the most skilled villager for each task.

Research new technologies.

Fight off the natural elements or raiders.

Explore the land for new villages to develop new trade routes.

Acquire new technologies and develop diplomatic relations.

The most important resource is your villagers, each specialized in some areas, gaining experience each time they perform a task.

Educate them in schools and libraries to allow them to perform more complex tasks and jobs. Besides education, the health of your people is imperative, so herbalists and doctors are also quite important.

Nature has always had her way since the beginning of time, so be prepared each season to face storms, disease, quakes and other events. Gaining high education, technology and constructing a strong settlement will help you survive in these troublesome times. Still, you have to be prepared to defend your village from raiders, wild animals and unfriendly neighbors.

Features: