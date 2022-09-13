Miami based Alternative singer, Fior, may be a relative newcomer to the music scene, but her relatable lyrics and alluring vocals make her sound like a seasoned pro. On her latest single, “Serotonin”, she continues her thoughtful lyricism paired with an emotional and authentic delivery.

“There’s been a theme in the four singles I’ve released this year about breaking free from the cycle of a toxic relationship,” Fior reveals. “Young love is confusing and challenging. “Serotonin” is the final nail in the coffin of that relationship. I’m alright and don’t want to try again, which was my feeling that I was finally over it.”

Self-taught beginning at 8 years old, Fior started her musical journey playing songs by ear on a toy piano. Developing her own style along the way, she began to write her own lyrics and make original beats, which set her on a path to making music her chosen profession.

Influenced by a wide range of artists such as Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel and No Doubt, Fior blends Alternative Rock with elements of R&B, Soul and Pop. Her lyrics are inspired by real life and celebrate the kind of vulnerability that leads to strength, encouraging listeners to accept emotions and embrace the importance of speaking your mind.

Named one of People magazine’s ‘Emerging Artists to Watch’ this Spring, Fior is starting to turn heads with her soulful voice, deep lyrics, and provocative videos. Her previous three singles, all released in 2022, have amassed over 1.5 million streams and show no signs of slowing down.

For more on Fior, visit: http://www.iamfior.com/