Veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty has announced his first solo tour in more than two years, as well as an exclusive Brooklyn, NY residency with his band, Ghost of Vroom. Known for his wildly far-reaching body of work as both solo artist and founder of Soul Coughing, Doughty’s upcoming itinerary will kick off with a series of long overdue solo performances – his first since the global pandemic forced him off the road in February 2020. Dates begin October 26 at St Louis, MO’s Off Broadway, followed by additional shows across the American Midwest.

Next, Doughty will join forces with Ghost of Vroom – the new band comprised of Doughty, bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, drummer Madden Klass, and a rotating cast of incredible musicians – for an exclusive eight-show, four-week residency at Brooklyn, NY’s Union Pool, with two sets slated for every Sunday in November beginning November 6. The fully improvised performances – which follow a similar residency held in Los Angeles earlier this year – will see Ghost of Vroom creating a completely unique show with each set, weaving psychedelic trances, weird jazz, and Doughty’s signature blend of absurdist art pop into their own one-of-a-kind sonic brew. Hailed by Stereogum for their “offbeat, not-quite-this and not-quite-that arrangements – and, of course, Doughty’s famous tongue-in-cheek rhymes,” Ghost of Vroom will be joined by an equally inspired line-up of special guests, including Billy Martin (Medeski Martin & Wood), Michael Wilbur (Moon Hooch), Jamie Saft (John Zorn, Wadada Leo Smith), and other surprise artists to be announced soon. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.mikedoughty.com/tour.

MIKE DOUGHTY + GHOST OF VROOM LIVE 2022

OCTOBER

26 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway *

27 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi *

28 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall *

29 – Evanston, IL – Space *

NOVEMBER

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool (Two Sets)

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool (Two Sets)

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool (Two Sets)

27 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool (Two Sets)

* Mike Doughty Solo Performance

# # #

Now based in Memphis, TN, Doughty created Ghost of Vroom in partnership with his longtime musical collaborator, bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, weaving free-form wordplay and idiosyncratic lyricism with a dynamic, genre-agnostic musical approach that simultaneously celebrates and further evolves Doughty’s fascinating, two-decade-plus career. Two eclectic albums followed, both produced by the legendary Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Jack Johnson, Seu Jorge), each fusing tense breakbeats, eclectic instrumentation, and Doughty’s celebrated lyrical dexterity to create a beat-driven sound praised by American Songwriter for its “urgency and relevance…a beyond-perfect union, centered around a solid rhythm section, that elaborates on the hip-hop influences Doughty picked up as a young kid when he had just moved to New York in the late eighties.”