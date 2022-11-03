New York City artist MIKE shares “What Do I Do?,” the second offering from his forthcoming album Beware of the Monkey due December 21st via his own label 10k. “What Do I Do?” is a self-produced song about feeling unsettled and leaning on those around you for guidance and arrives with a Xin Wang-directed video of MIKE on a serene day along the Maryland coast. “What Do I Do?” follows the lead single “nuthin i can do is wrng,” which arrived with a Ryosuke Tanzawa-directed video.

Coinciding with the new single, MIKE is also announcing the Ipari Park Tour featuring support from 454 and Slauson Malone. Amounting to the most extensive North American tour run of his career so far, the run of dates spans across the continent including headline shows in Boston, Toronto, LA, Atlanta, and Philadelphia before concluding with a hometown show in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday, November 4th.

The title of Beware of the Monkey, which is the 7th full-length project in the last 5 years from the prolific 24-year-old producer and rapper, is a reference to a Chinese horoscope MIKE saw for his birth year (year of the Tiger) in a Chinese restaurant, which imparted that warning. As MIKE has grown older, and amassed a larger fanbase, the more pitfalls and tricks he has had to navigate: both within his personal life and the music industry. Beware of the Monkey speaks to those experiences with the same intense introspection that is characteristic of a MIKE project, but also showcases his most commanding and engaging production work to-date. On Beware of the Monkey, MIKE is confident and resolute in his message, as he crosses the line from child prodigy to full-fledged artist and stakes out his place as a trailblazing force to be reckoned with in the current rap landscape.

Beware of the Monkey follows MIKE’s Young World II festival that took place this summer in Brooklyn and featured performances from Slick Rick, Junglepussy, TisaKorean, Maassai and more. The forthcoming album also follows the 2021 full length Disco!, which MIKE also released via 10k, entirely produced by his producer alias dj blackpower and includes features from Sideshow and Assia and the stand out tracks “Crystal Ball” and “Evil Eye.”

Check out “What Do I Do?” and pre-order/save Beware of the Monkey above, see the full Ipari Park Tour routing below and stay tuned for more from MIKE coming soon.

The Ipari Park Tour

*= with 454

^= with Slauson Malone

3/9 – Boston, MA @ Middle East (Upstairs) *

3/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

3/11 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

3/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *

3/15 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

3/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe *

3/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

3/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

3/19 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

3/22 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

TBA – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/25 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

3/26 – Portland, OR @ TBA *

3/28 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room *

3/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

3/30 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium *

4/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^

4/2 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress (Club Stage) ^

4/4 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom ^

4/5 – Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks ^

4/6 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ^

4/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^

4/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) ^

4/9 – Durham, NC @ Motorco ^

4/11 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

4/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

4/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

4/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^