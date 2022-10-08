LA-based Militarie Gun signs with Loma Vista Recordings and announces the deluxe edition of All Roads Lead To The Gun due October 21st. The 12-track project will include four brand new songs, including the new single “Let Me Be Normal” out now, and house the previously released tracks from the first two All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs, including the standouts “Ain’t No Flowers,” “Don’t Pick Up The Phone,” and “Big Disappointment.” An exclusive vinyl variant of each of the previously released EPs along with a t-shirt will be launching at the Loma Vista store today, as well. Limit to 500. Alongside the aforementioned new single, Militarie Gun shares the visuals for “Let Me Be Normal,” which are directed by frontman Ian Shelton and animated by guitarist William Acuña portraying the band performing in an 8-bit world.

Formed in 2020, Militarie Gun is defined by the musical restlessness of vocalist Shelton. The band–whose lineup has expanded to include guitarists Nick Cogan and William Acuña, drummer Vince Nguyen, and bassist Max Epstein–draw on a wide range of influences to make something that sounds combative yet accessible, and undeniably their own. There’s the unhinged guitarwork of Born Against, the propulsive cadences of hip hop, the up-front bass of Fugazi–and most importantly, the hooks. Militarie Gun’s songs are instantly memorable, employing a melodic sensibility that’s just as informed by the work of Robert Pollard and Paul McCartney as it is by Black Flag.

Tomorrow, Militarie Gun kicks off their tour with Citizen and Prince Daddy & The Hyena for a string of 11 dates across the west coast and Canada interwoven with headline shows in Kelowna and Minneapolis. Directly following the tour with Citizen, Militarie Gun will embark on a 19-date run co-headlining with MSPAINT with support from Pony, Dazy, Public Opinion and Entry on respective dates.

Pre-order/save the deluxe All Roads Lead To The Gun EP and check out “Let Me Be Normal” above, see deluxe details and full tour routing below and stay tuned for more music from Militarie Gun coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

*= w/ Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena

^= w/ Woolworm, Restraining Order, Breech Boys

#= w/ Restraining Order, New Primals

~= w/ MSPAINT

+= w/ Pony

**= w/ Dazy

^^= w/ Public Opinion

++= w/ Public Opinion + Entry

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

10/9 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall*

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater*

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater*

10/14 – Kelowna, BC @ Jackknife Brewing^

10/15 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar*

10/16 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room*

10/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre*

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe#

10/20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

10/21 – Toledo, OH @ The Ottawa Tavern*

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary~+

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch~+

10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus~+

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs~**

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus~**

10/28 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall~**

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club~**

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs~**

11/1 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor~^^

11/2 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern~^^

11/3 – Atlanta, GA @ 529~^^

11/4 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR~^^

11/5 – Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar~^^

11/8 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole~^^

11/9 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb~^^

11/10 – Denver, CO @ HQ~^^

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive~++

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8++

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project++