Massive New Content Drop Arrives for the Hit Fantasy Strategy Game

BetaDwarf is excited to announce that Minion Masters’ new “KaBOOM Kingdom” season of content, which expands the hit deck-building tower defense strategy game with a big visual overhaul and the biggest balance update yet, is now available! Players can download this major update for free today on Steam, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One with full cross-play support.

“KaBOOM Kingdom” Features:

All arenas in the game have received a complete visual overhaul, and several cards have received new card art. A new arena is also available in the Season Pass! New Adventure – Play Solo or in a Team: Embark into the KaBOOM Kingdom solo or together with a friend! New playable master: Siege Imperator Ruby brings the pain and allows you to bombard the arena in cannon fire. Many new relics have also been added to allow for a much wider array of playstyles.

Earn two new cards – the electrifying (legendary) and the reckless – in the free track of the Season Pass, with even more good stuff in the premium track. Biggest Balance Update Ever: Over 40 cards and Masters have been reworked or rebalanced for improved play.

In addition, Minion Masters has released a separate new premium DLC pack on Steam and Xbox featuring a variety of cards and other bonuses. This DLC is available for $14.99, but it is free to keep on Steam for anyone who claims it between now and July 14.

The realm’s greatest masters face off in a never-ending conflict for glory in Minion Masters. Choose from a variety of cards and masters across nine unique factions, each with their own specialties, and build the best deck to overthrow your opponents in quick and intense matches! Play co-op or solo Adventures through the ages, or go online for epic 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer duels.

Minion Masters is free to download on Steam and Xbox. More information can be found on the official website: https://minionmastersthegame.com.