The first free title update for the top-selling Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is out!

This update is bristling with new content for the Kingdom’s heroic hunters, including the return of four fan-favorite monsters, plus an expansion to the Anomaly Quest system for increased challenges and rewards.

In addition to all the content arriving for hunters who have reached Master Rank 10, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will also receive new Event Quests every week following the update.