Moses Sumney officially releases his new live concert film A Performance In V Acts today, capturing his October 31, 2021 performance at the Ford Theater in Los Angeles.
Made possible in partnership with YouTube’s Black Voices Fund, the film arrives in full as a live premiere on YouTube at 6pm PT / 9pm ET following a previously shared clip from the show of him performing fan-favorite “Doomed” along with his cover of Björk’s “Come to Me.”
When sharing the film’s trailer on Instagram, Sumney elaborated:
“A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the græ album cycle. It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines.”
Sumney was recently announced as a cast member on HBO’s forthcoming series The Idol, created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria creator/director Sam Levinson. His appearance on the show was unveiled during a trailer premiere at the Las Vegas stop of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour.
Watch A Performance In V Acts above, find full performance details and tracklisting below and stay tuned for more from Moses Sumney soon.
Moses Sumney
A Performance In V Acts
August 31st 2022
ACT I: Logos
insula
Virile
Conveyor
Quarrel
ACT II: Ethos
Colouour
In Bloom
Cut me
Bless me
ACT III: Pathos
Bystanders
Me in 20 Years
Gagarin
ACT IV: Pathos
Come to Me (Björk cover)
Doomed
ACT V: ENCORE
Plastic