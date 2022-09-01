Moses Sumney officially releases his new live concert film A Performance In V Acts today, capturing his October 31, 2021 performance at the Ford Theater in Los Angeles.

Made possible in partnership with YouTube’s Black Voices Fund, the film arrives in full as a live premiere on YouTube at 6pm PT / 9pm ET following a previously shared clip from the show of him performing fan-favorite “Doomed” along with his cover of Björk’s “Come to Me.”

When sharing the film’s trailer on Instagram, Sumney elaborated:

“A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the græ album cycle. It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines.”

Sumney was recently announced as a cast member on HBO’s forthcoming series The Idol, created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria creator/director Sam Levinson. His appearance on the show was unveiled during a trailer premiere at the Las Vegas stop of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Watch A Performance In V Acts above, find full performance details and tracklisting below and stay tuned for more from Moses Sumney soon.

Moses Sumney

A Performance In V Acts

August 31st 2022

ACT I: Logos

insula

Virile

Conveyor

Quarrel

ACT II: Ethos

Colouour

In Bloom

Cut me

Bless me

ACT III: Pathos

Bystanders

Me in 20 Years

Gagarin

ACT IV: Pathos

Come to Me (Björk cover)

Doomed

ACT V: ENCORE

Plastic