MultiVersus Shows Off New Character Gizmo Gameplay

September 12, 2022
Charlie Brennan
FacebookTwitterReddit

Gizmo is now available to play in MultiVersus!

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark!

This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.

MultiVersus is an all-new free-to-play, platform fighter videogame. With an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes, MultiVersus will feature multiple online modes, including a team-based 2 vs. 2 format, 1 vs. 1 matches and 4-player free-for-all, along with upcoming content-filled seasons.

Ad