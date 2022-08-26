Grammy Award and Brit Award winners Muse today release their new studio album ‘Will Of The People’. The album has emerged to widespread critical acclaim for its audacious ambition and reflection of a world in flux.

Muse mark the album’s release by sharing a video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’. The song’s pulsating electro-rock and ominous John Carpenter-esque synths is complemented by a suitably spooky video courtesy of director Tom Teller. The video plays with visual references to many classic horror movies, including ‘The Shining’, ‘Friday The 13th’, ‘Scream’, ‘It’, ‘Poltergeist’, ‘Christine’, ‘The Running Man’, ‘Carrie’ and ‘Nightmares In The Sky’.

Muse have also announced details of their summer 2023 ‘Will of the People’ UK stadium tour, which will see them play to huge audiences in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes. Tickets are on general sale and are available here. Special guests Royal Blood will perform at all shows except for Glasgow.

Next for Muse comes two major Spanish festival headline sets at the Xacobeo Festival and the Andalucía Big Festival. They will then embark upon an international underplay tour in October which rapidly sold-out, and will also headline the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

SEPTEMBER 2022

8th – Vigo, Xacobeo Festival

10th – Malaga, Andalucía Big Festival

OCTOBER 2022

4th – Los Angeles, The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

9th – Sacramento, Aftershock Festival

11th – Chicago, The Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)

14th – Toronto, The History (SOLD OUT)

16th – New York City, The Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23rd – Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré (SOLD OUT)

25th – Paris, Salle Pleyel (SOLD OUT)

26th – Milan, Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

28th – Berlin, Admiralspalast (SOLD OUT)

MAY 2023

27th – Plymouth, Home Park **

JUNE 2023

20th – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium **

23rd – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25th – Milton Keynes, Bowl **

** with special guests Royal Blood