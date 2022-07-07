A-Trak – “Maximum”

Back with another batch of SP1200 gritty tracks! Trizzy’s been getting busy on the ol’ drum machine, serving you the rawest of the raw cut-ups. 4...
Music
Brazil’s buzzing Bruno Furlan is making a name for himself by being on all your favorite DJs’ playlists. Amine Edge & Dance, Green Velvet, Claude...
Saturday Love’s timeless disco anthem “2 B Free” is remix catnip, and all three contenders knocked this one out of the park. The piano-soaked...
Music Videos
Dom Dirtee latest single “DMX Energy” off The Hardcore Composer 2 – the album is available to download at: Produced by Dom Dirtee and featuring Bobby J...
Don’t forget to subscribe for more great exclusive videos: – Filmed June 11, 2022 by Bob Sweeney at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company
First thought, best thought. Until the next thought: a guiding principle for No Age in the 16ish years they’ve been around. Constantly responding to their own streams of...
Tom Chaplin, frontman for the band Keane, releases a stunning new solo album, Midpoint, September 2nd his first on BMG. Produced by Ethan Johns, this emotionally charged...
The Mars Volta will release another brand new single called “Graveyard Love” on Friday, July 8. The song follows the announcement of the band’s return after a decade...
StayLoose’s “Long Way Down” is a powerful melodic journey that offers a bit for all dance music fans. A classic-era intro blends with sublime vocal chops and high-energy...
“Ordinary Talk” (Piano Version) by @Half Waif from the EP ‘Portraits’, available nowStream and download at Director: Kenna HynesProducer: Zach...
Soundcloud Top 50 Chart