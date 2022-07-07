Music

A-Trak – “Maximum”

Back with another batch of SP1200 gritty tracks! Trizzy’s been getting busy on the ol’ drum machine, serving you the rawest of the raw cut-ups. 4...

Music Videos

No Age – “Andy Helping Andy”

First thought, best thought. Until the next thought: a guiding principle for No Age in the 16ish years they’ve been around. Constantly responding to their own streams of...

Tom Chaplin (Keane) – Midpoint

Tom Chaplin, frontman for the band Keane, releases a stunning new solo album, Midpoint, September 2nd his first on BMG. Produced by Ethan Johns, this emotionally charged...

The Mars Volta – Blacklight Shine

The Mars Volta will release another brand new single called “Graveyard Love” on Friday, July 8. The song follows the announcement of the band’s return after a decade...

StayLoose – Long Way Down

StayLoose’s “Long Way Down” is a powerful melodic journey that offers a bit for all dance music fans. A classic-era intro blends with sublime vocal chops and high-energy...