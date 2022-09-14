MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 Arrives on 3x Translucent Orange Vinyl on Friday, October 21

My Morning Jacket has announced the second installment in their MMJ LIVE vinyl series, MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021, arriving Friday, October 21 exclusively on 3LP translucent orange vinyl (with triple gatefold jacket and digital download card). Pre-orders are available now ; a digital release will follow at a later date.

Recorded live at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL on November 11, 2021, MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 features a six-sided, 20-song setlist of career highlights, spanning such new tracks as “Love Love Love” and “Complex” (both originally found on last year’s acclaimed MY MORNING JACKET) to classic cuts and fan favorites like “Dondante,” “Mahgeetah,” and “Phone Went West.”

My Morning Jacket is currently traveling on the latest North American leg of their 2022 headline tour, continuing through late September and featuring special guest Joy Oladokun. Once again, My Morning Jacket has partnered with PLUS1 with $1 from each ticket supporting non-profits working to secure social justice, ensure mental health care for all, and confront the climate crisis. For complete details and remaining ticket availability (including limited Love & Sound VIP Packages), please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events.

In addition, next month will see My Morning Jacket make their eagerly awaited hometown live return with a very special Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration at Louisville, KY’s KFC Yum! Center, set for on Saturday, October 29. The band’s first hometown live date in six long years, the much-anticipated concert event will see MMJ spotlighting diverse local talent with support from Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation. $1 from each ticket to the Louisville show will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care.

MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 follows last year’s release of MMJ LIVE VOL. 1: LIVE 2015, an exclusive collection of 16 classic tracks recorded in concert during 2015’s THE WATERFALL Tour, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. LIVE 2015 also remains available on 3LP white vinyl (with digital download card) via the official My Morning Jacket webstore HERE.

MY MORNING JACKET TOUR 2022

SEPTEMBER

15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion †

16 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl †

17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now ‡

19 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion †

20 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion †

22 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit †

23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater †

24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater †

OCTOBER

29 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center *

† w/Special Guest Joy Oladokun

* w/Special Guests Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation

‡ Festival Performance

MY MORNING JACKET

MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 (ATO)

Release Date: Friday, October 21

Tracklist:

Side A

Victory Dance (Live)

It Beats for You (Live)

Love Love Love (Live)

Magic Bullet (Live)

Side B

Laylow (Live)

Lowdown (Live)

Masterplan (Live)

Complex (Live)

Side C

Bermuda Highway (Live)

If All Else Fails (Live)

I Think I’m Going To Hell (Live)

Compound Fracture (Live)

Side D

Never In The Real World (Live)

Easy Morning Rebel (Live)

Mahgeetah (Live)

Holdin On To Black Metal (Live)

Side E

Dondante (Live)

Heartbreakin Man (Live)

Side F

Rollin Back (Live)

Phone Went West (Live)